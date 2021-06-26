Alexa
Floyd girlfriend seeks 'evening of nonviolence' in Minnesota

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 06:18
George Floyd's girlfriend called for an “evening of nonviolence” Friday in Minneapolis after a judge sentenced former police Officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd's murder.

Courteney Ross said Floyd "will always be mine, he will always be the love of my life.”

“I’m not calling for an evening of peace, but I am calling for an evening of nonviolence," Ross said. “If you are using Floyd’s name in any way to promote that, that is not what he was about. You knew him. He was about peace, love, inclusiveness and helping people.”

She said that she was praying for a “nonviolent evening” in Minneapolis. “You can still fight. Come with us."

