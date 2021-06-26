Alexa
Paine apologizes to NZ for picking India to win test final

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 05:39
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia captain Tim Paine has apologized to New Zealand cricket fans for predicting India would “comfortably” beat New Zealand in the world test championship final.

New Zealand won by eight wickets, claiming the inaugural trophy and $1.6 million prizemoney.

Paine told Australian media before the match in Southampton, England, that India “will win pretty comfortably if they play anywhere near their best.”

He said he based his assessment on New Zealand’s series win over an under-strength England before the final.

On Friday, Paine went on New Zealand radio to directly apologize to Kiwi fans.

“We all get some wrong,” Paine said on Newstalk ZB. “I copped a bit from the Kiwi fans so I thought I’d come on air and eat some humble pie.

“I thought the New Zealanders played outstandingly. It’s always a pleasure to watch the way they go about it.

“For such a small nation — I’m from Tasmania which is obviously our smallest resource state and we punch above our weight — so I certainly respect what the Kiwis do on an international stage.”

Paine previously faced ribbing on social media from fans around the world, especially New Zealand and India.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-26 08:15 GMT+08:00

