'We're gonna stay strong': Floyd family reacts to sentence

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the tr... FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death, in Minneapolis. Floyd's family members — including his brothers Terrence and Philonise and his nephew Brandon Williams — will give statements in court Friday, June 25, before Chauvin is sentenced. (AP Photo/John Minchillo File)

Reverend Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump hold a prayer with members of George Floyd's family outside of the Hennepin County Government Center for t... Reverend Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump hold a prayer with members of George Floyd's family outside of the Hennepin County Government Center for the sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday, June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis. Chauvin is set to learn his fate as a Minnesota judge sentences him for murder in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, with hand on coat, along with family members of George Floyd leads a prayer before entering the Hennepin County Governmen... The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, with hand on coat, along with family members of George Floyd leads a prayer before entering the Hennepin County Government Center for the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, for the May 2020 death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the tri... FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death, in Minneapolis. Floyd's family members — including his brothers Philonise and Terrence and Williams — will give statements in court Friday, June 25 before Chauvin is sentenced. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks during a news conference after former Minneapolis police Of... FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks during a news conference after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd, in Minneapolis. Floyd's family members — including his brothers Philonise and Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams — will give statements in court Friday, June 25 before Chauvin is sentenced. (AP Photo/John Minchillo File)

Some of George Floyd's family members on Friday called Derek Chauvin's 22 1/2-year sentence for murder in his death insufficient, while others expressed optimism that it would be an impetus for change.

One of Floyd's brothers, Rodney Floyd, called the sentence a “slap on the wrist.”

“We’ve suffered a life sentence for not having him in our life, and that hurts me to death,” he said.

Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said he was “a little leery about the sentencing” until he had a dream in which his father appeared.

“I knew my father was saying, ‘You’re good. he’s good. keep doing what you’re doing. For me, for your brother, for your name,'” he said. “We’re Floyd strong and we’re gonna stay strong.”

Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence wasn't harsh enough.

“We can’t get George back," he said.

