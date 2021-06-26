Alexa
'We're gonna stay strong': Floyd family reacts to sentence

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 05:18
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks during a news conference after former Minneapolis police Of...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the tri...
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, with hand on coat, along with family members of George Floyd leads a prayer before entering the Hennepin County Governmen...
Reverend Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump hold a prayer with members of George Floyd's family outside of the Hennepin County Government Center for t...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, George Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the tr...

Some of George Floyd's family members on Friday called Derek Chauvin's 22 1/2-year sentence for murder in his death insufficient, while others expressed optimism that it would be an impetus for change.

One of Floyd's brothers, Rodney Floyd, called the sentence a “slap on the wrist.”

“We’ve suffered a life sentence for not having him in our life, and that hurts me to death,” he said.

Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said he was “a little leery about the sentencing” until he had a dream in which his father appeared.

“I knew my father was saying, ‘You’re good. he’s good. keep doing what you’re doing. For me, for your brother, for your name,'” he said. “We’re Floyd strong and we’re gonna stay strong.”

Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence wasn't harsh enough.

“We can’t get George back," he said.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Updated : 2021-06-26 06:51 GMT+08:00

