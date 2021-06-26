Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/26 04:48
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest weekly gain since February.

The Dow’s gains were driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike jumped 15.5%. FedEx fell 3.6% after the company announced it would increase its spending to reduce delays.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.21 points, or 0.3%, to 4,280.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.02 points, or 0.7%, to 34,433.84.

The Nasdaq fell 9.32, or 0.1%, to 14,360.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.77 points, less than 0.1%, to 2,334.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 114.25 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 1,143.76 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 330.01 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 96.65 points, or 4.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 524.63 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 3,827.36 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,472.11 points, or 11.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 359.54 points, or 18.2%.

Updated : 2021-06-26 06:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses