Nike, Virgin Galactic, CarMax rise; FedEx falls

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/26 04:36
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Nike, up $20.75 to $154.35

The sportswear maker reported blockbuster earnings for its latest quarter and issued a strong outlook for the year.

CarMax, up $7.97 to $127.40

High demand for used cars produced solid results at CarMax, which breezed past Wall Street’s sales and profit targets.

Virgin Galactic, up $15.65 to $55.91

The company got approval from the federal government to start launching customers into space from New Mexico.

FedEx, down $10.99 to $291.95

The package delivery giant said it would increase spending to $7.2 billion in fiscal 2022 to beef up its delivery network.

Berkshire Hathaway Class B, up $2.89 to $278.38

Warren Buffett's conglomerate is still aggressively buying back its own stock to make use of some of its huge pile of cash.

Wells Fargo, up $1.20 to $46.38

All 23 major U.S. banks passed the latest “stress tests” from the Federal Reserve, freeing them up to increase their dividends.

Progress Software, up 45 cents to $46.51

The maker of business software reported quarterly results that easily beat Wall Street's forecasts.

Paychex, up $1.33 to $105.61.

The provider of payroll and human resources services reported results that easily beat analysts's expectations.

Updated : 2021-06-26 06:49 GMT+08:00

