Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 04:33
Judge Peter Cahill told George Floyd's family members that “I acknowledge and hear the pain that you’re feeling,” before sentencing a former Minneapolis police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder.

Cahill said he would issue a 22-page memorandum explaining his rationale for the sentence, saying it's “not the appropriate time” to be “profound or clever.” His sentence went 10 years beyond what was called for in sentencing guidelines. Cahill said that was “based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.”

Cahill said his ruling wasn't based on “emotion or sympathy,” but he acknowledged the widespread pain that Floyd's death has caused for the community.

“I acknowledge the pain not only of those in this courtroom, but the Floyd family who are outside this courtroom and other members of the community,” Cahill said. "It has been painful throughout Hennepin County, throughout the state of Minnesota, and even the country.”

