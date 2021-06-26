Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides ove... In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, accompanied by defense attorney Eric Nelson, addresses the cou... In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, accompanied by defense attorney Eric Nelson, addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides ove... In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, speaks during the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer ... FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, speaks during the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Cahill, has ruled that there were aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd, paving the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for Derek Chauvin, according to an order made public Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)

FILE - In this April 13, 2021 file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauv... FILE - In this April 13, 2021 file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Nelson is asking that the judge sentence his client to probation and time already served, probationary sentence, limiting his incarceration to time served, or in the alternative, a downward durational departure in crafting its sentence for Mr. Chauvin. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial fo... FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday,, in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Friday, June 25, 2021, following his murder and manslaughter convictions in the death of George Floyd. Floyd's death, filmed by a teenage bystander as Chauvin pinned Floyd to the pavement for about 9 and a half minutes and ignored Floyd's "I can't breathe" cries until he eventually grew still, reignited a movement against racial injustice that swiftly spread around the world and continues to reverberate.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin offered condolences to George Floyd's family on Friday in a brief statement in court before hearing his sentence for second-degree murder.

It was the first time that Chauvin has spoken directly to Floyd's family.

Chauvin approached the bench with his attorney and explained to Judge Peter Cahill that “due to some additional legal matters at hand, I'm not able to give a full formal statement at this time.” Chauvin still faces federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death.

He briefly told Cahill that “I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family” and said “there's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some some peace of mind. Thank you."

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd