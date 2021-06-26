Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 03:28
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 157.80 Up 4.40
Jul 154.75 157.30 154.75 157.25 Up 4.85
Sep 160.65 Up 4.40
Sep 154.75 158.25 154.60 157.80 Up 4.40
Dec 157.35 161.00 157.35 160.65 Up 4.40
Mar 159.65 163.60 159.65 163.20 Up 4.35
May 161.60 164.80 161.60 164.45 Up 4.30
Jul 163.80 165.70 163.00 165.45 Up 4.25
Sep 164.65 166.50 163.85 166.30 Up 4.20
Dec 165.70 167.60 164.90 167.40 Up 4.20
Mar 166.70 168.45 166.00 168.45 Up 4.20
May 166.70 169.15 166.70 169.15 Up 4.20
Jul 167.35 169.75 167.25 169.75 Up 4.20
Sep 168.45 170.50 168.25 170.50 Up 4.20
Dec 168.85 171.10 168.80 171.10 Up 4.25
Mar 171.75 Up 4.25
May 171.75 Up 4.25

Updated : 2021-06-26 05:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses