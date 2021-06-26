New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|157.80
|Up
|4.40
|Jul
|154.75
|157.30
|154.75
|157.25
|Up
|4.85
|Sep
|160.65
|Up
|4.40
|Sep
|154.75
|158.25
|154.60
|157.80
|Up
|4.40
|Dec
|157.35
|161.00
|157.35
|160.65
|Up
|4.40
|Mar
|159.65
|163.60
|159.65
|163.20
|Up
|4.35
|May
|161.60
|164.80
|161.60
|164.45
|Up
|4.30
|Jul
|163.80
|165.70
|163.00
|165.45
|Up
|4.25
|Sep
|164.65
|166.50
|163.85
|166.30
|Up
|4.20
|Dec
|165.70
|167.60
|164.90
|167.40
|Up
|4.20
|Mar
|166.70
|168.45
|166.00
|168.45
|Up
|4.20
|May
|166.70
|169.15
|166.70
|169.15
|Up
|4.20
|Jul
|167.35
|169.75
|167.25
|169.75
|Up
|4.20
|Sep
|168.45
|170.50
|168.25
|170.50
|Up
|4.20
|Dec
|168.85
|171.10
|168.80
|171.10
|Up
|4.25
|Mar
|171.75
|Up
|4.25
|May
|171.75
|Up
|4.25