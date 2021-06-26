Alexa
Chauvin prosecutor tells judge that Floyd was tortured

By Associated Press
2021/06/26
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, with hand on coat, along with family members of George Floyd leads a prayer before entering the Hennepin County Governmen...
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial fo...
In this image taken from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Prosecutor Matthew Frank speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides ov...

A prosecutor told the judge at Derek Chauvin's sentencing Friday that the former Minneapolis police officer should face a maximum sentence because he violated an officer's most important job by failing to provide for George Floyd's care while trying to take him into custody.

Chauvin was being sentenced on a second-degree murder charge in the May 25, 2020 death of the Black man under the officer's knee.

“This case was about Derek Chauvin disregarding all that training he received and assaulting Mr. Floyd until he suffocated to death," prosecutor Matthew Frank said.

He told Judge Peter Cahill that “torture is the right word” to describe how Floyd died.

“And it’s a real simple mantra, easy thing to remember,” Frank said. "You’re going to take custody of somebody, you have to provide care. You have to do it in a caring way. You can’t simply disregard their care. Mr. Chauvin abused his position of trust and authority as a police officer by doing just that, just disregarding all his training.”

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Updated : 2021-06-26 05:18 GMT+08:00

