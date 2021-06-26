Chauvin prosecutor tells judge that Floyd was tortured

In this image taken from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Prosecutor Matthew Frank speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides ov... In this image taken from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Prosecutor Matthew Frank speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial fo... FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday,, in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Friday, June 25, 2021, following his murder and manslaughter convictions in the death of George Floyd. Floyd's death, filmed by a teenage bystander as Chauvin pinned Floyd to the pavement for about 9 and a half minutes and ignored Floyd's "I can't breathe" cries until he eventually grew still, reignited a movement against racial injustice that swiftly spread around the world and continues to reverberate.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, with hand on coat, along with family members of George Floyd leads a prayer before entering the Hennepin County Governmen... The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, with hand on coat, along with family members of George Floyd leads a prayer before entering the Hennepin County Government Center for the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, for the May 2020 death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

A prosecutor told the judge at Derek Chauvin's sentencing Friday that the former Minneapolis police officer should face a maximum sentence because he violated an officer's most important job by failing to provide for George Floyd's care while trying to take him into custody.

Chauvin was being sentenced on a second-degree murder charge in the May 25, 2020 death of the Black man under the officer's knee.

“This case was about Derek Chauvin disregarding all that training he received and assaulting Mr. Floyd until he suffocated to death," prosecutor Matthew Frank said.

He told Judge Peter Cahill that “torture is the right word” to describe how Floyd died.

“And it’s a real simple mantra, easy thing to remember,” Frank said. "You’re going to take custody of somebody, you have to provide care. You have to do it in a caring way. You can’t simply disregard their care. Mr. Chauvin abused his position of trust and authority as a police officer by doing just that, just disregarding all his training.”

__

