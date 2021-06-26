Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/26 03:19
BC-US--Copper, US

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 432.00 432.90 428.25 429.90 Down 1.25
Jul 431.05 433.80 426.75 429.20 Down 1.90
Aug 431.45 433.05 426.75 429.05 Down 1.65
Sep 430.30 432.85 426.65 428.95 Down 1.55
Oct 431.80 432.10 427.90 429.05 Down 1.65
Nov 431.65 431.65 427.00 429.20 Down 1.70
Dec 430.50 432.95 426.85 429.05 Down 1.65
Jan 429.30 Down 1.70
Feb 429.40 Down 1.75
Mar 431.30 432.20 427.95 429.10 Down 1.85
Apr 429.10 Down 2.00
May 431.25 431.25 429.10 429.10 Down 1.95
Jun 431.90 431.90 429.05 429.05 Down 2.05
Jul 428.95 Down 2.10
Aug 428.85 Down 2.25
Sep 428.65 Down 2.30
Oct 428.55 Down 2.30
Nov 427.00 428.45 427.00 428.45 Down 2.30
Dec 428.85 428.85 426.75 427.95 Down 2.45
Jan 427.85 Down 2.45
Feb 427.65 Down 2.45
Mar 427.40 Down 2.45
Apr 426.95 Down 2.45
May 426.60 Down 2.45
Jul 426.05 Down 2.45
Sep 425.20 Down 2.45
Dec 424.20 Down 2.45
Mar 423.60 Down 2.45
May 423.45 Down 2.45
Jul 423.50 Down 2.45
Sep 423.65 Down 2.45
Dec 423.80 Down 2.45
Mar 423.85 Down 2.45
May 423.90 Down 2.45
Jul 423.95 Down 2.45
Sep 424.00 Down 2.45
Dec 424.40 Down 2.45
Mar 424.15 Down 2.45
May 423.90 Down 2.45
Jul 423.65 Down 2.45

Updated : 2021-06-26 05:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local cases, 5 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses