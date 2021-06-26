New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|432.00
|432.90
|428.25
|429.90 Down 1.25
|Jul
|431.05
|433.80
|426.75
|429.20 Down 1.90
|Aug
|431.45
|433.05
|426.75
|429.05 Down 1.65
|Sep
|430.30
|432.85
|426.65
|428.95 Down 1.55
|Oct
|431.80
|432.10
|427.90
|429.05 Down 1.65
|Nov
|431.65
|431.65
|427.00
|429.20 Down 1.70
|Dec
|430.50
|432.95
|426.85
|429.05 Down 1.65
|Jan
|429.30 Down 1.70
|Feb
|429.40 Down 1.75
|Mar
|431.30
|432.20
|427.95
|429.10 Down 1.85
|Apr
|429.10 Down 2.00
|May
|431.25
|431.25
|429.10
|429.10 Down 1.95
|Jun
|431.90
|431.90
|429.05
|429.05 Down 2.05
|Jul
|428.95 Down 2.10
|Aug
|428.85 Down 2.25
|Sep
|428.65 Down 2.30
|Oct
|428.55 Down 2.30
|Nov
|427.00
|428.45
|427.00
|428.45 Down 2.30
|Dec
|428.85
|428.85
|426.75
|427.95 Down 2.45
|Jan
|427.85 Down 2.45
|Feb
|427.65 Down 2.45
|Mar
|427.40 Down 2.45
|Apr
|426.95 Down 2.45
|May
|426.60 Down 2.45
|Jul
|426.05 Down 2.45
|Sep
|425.20 Down 2.45
|Dec
|424.20 Down 2.45
|Mar
|423.60 Down 2.45
|May
|423.45 Down 2.45
|Jul
|423.50 Down 2.45
|Sep
|423.65 Down 2.45
|Dec
|423.80 Down 2.45
|Mar
|423.85 Down 2.45
|May
|423.90 Down 2.45
|Jul
|423.95 Down 2.45
|Sep
|424.00 Down 2.45
|Dec
|424.40 Down 2.45
|Mar
|424.15 Down 2.45
|May
|423.90 Down 2.45
|Jul
|423.65 Down 2.45