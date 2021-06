Friday At Santa Ponca Mallorca, Spain Purse: €783,665 Surface: Grass MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Semifinals

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.