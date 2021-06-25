All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|45
|31
|.592
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-2
|21-15
|24-16
|Boston
|44
|31
|.587
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|20-17
|24-14
|New York
|40
|34
|.541
|4
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|21-18
|19-16
|Toronto
|38
|35
|.521
|5½
|5
|5-5
|W-5
|14-16
|24-19
|Baltimore
|23
|52
|.307
|21½
|21
|1-9
|L-6
|12-26
|11-26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-12
|17-18
|Cleveland
|41
|31
|.569
|2
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|20-13
|21-18
|Kansas City
|33
|40
|.452
|10½
|10
|3-7
|L-2
|18-19
|15-21
|Detroit
|32
|43
|.427
|12½
|12
|6-4
|L-1
|17-20
|15-23
|Minnesota
|31
|43
|.419
|13
|12½
|5-5
|L-2
|15-23
|16-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|47
|28
|.627
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-11
|26-13
|21-15
|Oakland
|46
|31
|.597
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|25-18
|21-13
|Seattle
|39
|37
|.513
|8½
|5½
|8-2
|L-1
|24-16
|15-21
|Los Angeles
|36
|38
|.486
|10½
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|21-19
|15-19
|Texas
|27
|48
|.360
|20
|17
|2-8
|L-1
|17-21
|10-27
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|22-9
|16-22
|Washington
|36
|36
|.500
|3½
|6½
|9-1
|W-5
|21-18
|15-18
|Philadelphia
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|8
|4-6
|L-3
|21-14
|13-23
|Atlanta
|35
|39
|.473
|5½
|8½
|5-5
|L-2
|20-20
|15-19
|Miami
|31
|43
|.419
|9½
|12½
|2-8
|L-4
|16-17
|15-26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|26-13
|16-20
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|2
|4-6
|W-2
|20-18
|22-15
|Cincinnati
|37
|36
|.507
|4
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|17-16
|20-20
|St. Louis
|36
|39
|.480
|6
|8
|4-6
|L-4
|19-16
|17-23
|Pittsburgh
|27
|46
|.370
|14
|16
|4-6
|W-1
|16-21
|11-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|48
|26
|.649
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|24-10
|24-16
|Los Angeles
|44
|31
|.587
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|23-13
|21-18
|San Diego
|45
|32
|.584
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|28-14
|17-18
|Colorado
|31
|44
|.413
|17½
|13
|6-4
|W-1
|25-16
|6-28
|Arizona
|21
|55
|.276
|28
|23½
|1-9
|L-2
|12-24
|9-31
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Toronto 9, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Houston 12, Detroit 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-3) at Toronto (Ryu 6-4), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 5-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1) at Detroit (Mize 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 3
Washington 7, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-10), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-5) at Miami (Thompson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-7) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.