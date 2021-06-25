Euro Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Italy
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|9
|Wales
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Turkey
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|0
Turkey 0, Italy 3
Wales 1, Switzerland 1
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1
Italy 1, Wales 0
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belgium
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|9
|Denmark
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Finland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Russia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
Denmark 0, Finland 1
Belgium 3, Russia 0
Finland 0, Russia 1
Denmark 1, Belgium 2
Russia 1, Denmark 4
Finland 0, Belgium 2
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|9
|Austria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|North Macedonia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|0
Austria 3, North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 2, Austria 0
Ukraine 0, Austria 1
North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Croatia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Czech Republic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1
England 1, Croatia 0
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0
Czech Republic 0, England 1
Croatia 3, Scotland 1
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sweden
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7
|Spain
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Poland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|1
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
Spain 1, Poland 1
Sweden 3, Poland 2
Slovakia 0, Spain 5
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|4
|Portugal
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|6
|4
|Hungary
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|2
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4
Portugal 2, France 2
Germany 2, Hungary 2