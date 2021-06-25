Alexa
National League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 31 .551 _
Washington 36 36 .500
Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5
Atlanta 35 39 .473
Miami 31 43 .419
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 42 33 .560 _
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
Cincinnati 37 36 .507 4
St. Louis 36 39 .480 6
Pittsburgh 27 46 .370 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 48 26 .649 _
Los Angeles 44 31 .587
San Diego 45 32 .584
Colorado 31 44 .413 17½
Arizona 21 55 .276 28

___

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 3

Washington 7, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Friday's Games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-10), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-5) at Miami (Thompson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-7) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-26 00:37 GMT+08:00

