All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|31
|.551
|_
|Washington
|36
|36
|.500
|3½
|Philadelphia
|34
|37
|.479
|5
|Atlanta
|35
|39
|.473
|5½
|Miami
|31
|43
|.419
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|Cincinnati
|37
|36
|.507
|4
|St. Louis
|36
|39
|.480
|6
|Pittsburgh
|27
|46
|.370
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|48
|26
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|31
|.587
|4½
|San Diego
|45
|32
|.584
|4½
|Colorado
|31
|44
|.413
|17½
|Arizona
|21
|55
|.276
|28
___
Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 3
Washington 7, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-10), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-5) at Miami (Thompson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-7) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.