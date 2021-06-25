Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 45 31 .592 _
Boston 44 31 .587 ½
New York 40 34 .541 4
Toronto 38 35 .521
Baltimore 23 52 .307 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 30 .595 _
Cleveland 41 31 .569 2
Kansas City 33 40 .452 10½
Detroit 32 43 .427 12½
Minnesota 31 43 .419 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 47 28 .627 _
Oakland 46 31 .597 2
Seattle 39 37 .513
Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10½
Texas 27 48 .360 20

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 31 .551 _
Washington 36 36 .500
Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5
Atlanta 35 39 .473
Miami 31 43 .419
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 42 33 .560 _
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
Cincinnati 37 36 .507 4
St. Louis 36 39 .480 6
Pittsburgh 27 46 .370 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 48 26 .649 _
Los Angeles 44 31 .587
San Diego 45 32 .584
Colorado 31 44 .413 17½
Arizona 21 55 .276 28

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Houston 12, Detroit 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-3) at Toronto (Ryu 6-4), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 5-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1) at Detroit (Mize 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 3

Washington 7, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Friday's Games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-10), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-5) at Miami (Thompson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-7) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-26 00:37 GMT+08:00

