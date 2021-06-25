WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Chicago
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|New York
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Indiana
|1
|15
|.063
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|.769
|1
|Dallas
|7
|8
|.467
|5
|Phoenix
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Los Angeles
|6
|7
|.462
|5
___
Chicago 91, New York 68
Dallas 89, Indiana 64
Los Angeles 89, Washington 82
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled.