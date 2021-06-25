NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|4
|0
|3
|15
|11
|6
|Portland
|4
|2
|0
|12
|12
|4
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|10
|10
|4
|Washington
|2
|1
|3
|9
|6
|6
|Gotham FC
|2
|1
|2
|8
|3
|2
|Chicago
|2
|3
|2
|8
|5
|10
|Reign FC
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|5
|Houston
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Louisville
|2
|3
|1
|7
|3
|10
|Kansas City
|0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|10
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina 2, Reign FC 1
Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie
Louisville 1, Houston 0
Portland 1, Kansas City 0
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 1, tie
Reign FC 2, Chicago 0
Orlando 3, Kansas City 1
North Carolina 2, Louisville 0
Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Gotham FC at Reign FC, 2 p.m.
Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Reign FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Orlando, 6 p.m.