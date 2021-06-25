Alexa
May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/06/25 20:42
A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in a Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. Retail sales fell i...
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New ...

A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in a Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. Retail sales fell i... (AP photo)

FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New ...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending was flat in May while incomes dropped for a second month as the impact of the government's individual impact payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4%.

Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March that had been fueled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2% in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1% in April.

Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% over the past 12 months, well above the Fed's 2% target for annual price increases.

