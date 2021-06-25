Alexa
Tropical Storm Enrique forms off of southern Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 20:04
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique formed Friday off of southern Mexico and forecasters said it was likely to grow into a hurricane while heading to the northwest parallel to the Pacific coast.

The storm was centered about 325 miles (525 kilometers) south-southeast of the port of Manzanillo early Friday and it was headed to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Enrique had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and it could grow to hurricane force over the weekend.

While the storm was expected to remain offshore, forecasters said it could bring heavy rains and flooding over parts of southwestern Mexico.

Updated : 2021-06-25 21:35 GMT+08:00

