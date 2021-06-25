Alexa
Taiwan president offers reconstruction help to Czech region hit by tornado

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu phoned Czech senate president with offer of assistance

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/25 20:49
A tornado hit the South Moravia region of the Czech Republic Thursday evening 

A tornado hit the South Moravia region of the Czech Republic Thursday evening  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (June 25) offered help to the Czech Republic to reconstruct a region hit by a rare tornado.

The most devastating storm in the Central European country’s recent history turned buildings to rubble and destroyed cars during thunderstorms and heavy hail in at least seven towns in a southeastern region. At least five people died and hundreds were injured during the tornado Thursday (June 24) night.

President Tsai told the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to offer assistance in the reconstruction of the region, if the Czech Republic should need it, CNA quoted a spokesman as saying.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) phoned Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil, a previous visitor to Taiwan, with an offer of assistance, MOFA said. The Czech politician said he would relay Wu’s message to the government.

The Taiwanese representative office in Prague should also continue to pay attention to developments and to the well-being of Taiwanese citizens living in the country, according to the presidential spokesman. The office said no Taiwanese residents, travelers or students had been harmed during the tornado.
