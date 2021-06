Friday At Bad Homburg Tennis Club Hamburg, Germany Surface: Grass HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Friday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund (8), Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (1), Czech Republic, def. Nadia Podoroska (5), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (10).

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Anna Blinkova (3), Russia, def. Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 11-9.