Taiwan’s United Biomedical expected to make COVID vaccine announcement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Biomedical Inc. was planning a news conference for June 27 widely believed to be related with its COVID-19 vaccine plans, reports said Friday (June 25).

The Taiwanese company has been in the process of developing a vaccine, with recent reports indicating it would apply for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from Taiwan’s government for its UB-162 vaccine and then sell 1 million doses to the island’s only diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay.

The focus of Sunday’s news conference was likely to be the evaluation of phase-two clinical trials, CNA reported. Competitor Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation (MVC) made a similar announcement on June 10.

As to United Biomedical, different elements of the research and production process of the COVID vaccine were entrusted to four different companies within the group. United States-based Vaxxinity, Inc. would be in charge of phase-three overseas clinical trials as well as marketing the new vaccine, the report said.

