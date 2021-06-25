Alexa
Turkish GP back on F1 calendar after Singapore canceled

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 17:37
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reacts after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet,...

LONDON (AP) — The Turkish Grand Prix is back on this year's Formula One calendar for the second time after the race in Singapore was canceled.

“We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said Friday.

The Istanbul Park circuit takes the place of the canceled night race on the Singapore street circuit on Oct. 3. Singapore dropped out June 4, with F1 citing “safety and logistic concerns” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey was originally a stopgap replacement for another canceled race in Canada but was cut last month and replaced with a second race in Austria when Britain introduced tougher travel restrictions on Turkey. Most F1 teams are based in Britain.

It will be the ninth edition of the Turkish Grand Prix. The race was held every year from 2005 through 2011 and was resurrected last year when other events were called off amid the pandemic. Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 race.

