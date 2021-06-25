Taiwan and US will resume TIFA trade talks on June 30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After a five-year hiatus, Taiwan and the United States will resume trade talks under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) on June 30, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) announced Friday (June 25).

In a news release, AIT said its outgoing director, Brent Christensen, and Taiwan representative in Washington, D.C., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), would open the digital video conference. Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative would function as the chief consultants during the meeting, AIT added.

After the two countries concluded TIFA in 1994, a total of 10 rounds of talks took place, alternately in Taipei and Washington, with the most recent in 2016, CNA reported.

AIT described TIFA as “the platform for advancing our mutual trade and investment interests,” with combined two-way goods trade reaching almost US$91 billion (NT$2.54 trillion) in 2020 and cumulative bilateral foreign direct investment at more than US$47 billion.

AIT concluded it looked “forward to using the TIFA process to strengthen the strategic trade and investment partnership that exists between our two economies.” Taiwan is the 10th largest trading partner for the U.S., while the U.S. is Taiwan’s second largest trading partner.

The resumption of trade talks between both sides was widely expected after Taiwan allowed the import of U.S. pork products containing residues of the leanness drug ractopamine in January.