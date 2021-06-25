Alexa
Horsfield, Garcia Rodriguez lead at BMW International Open

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 16:58
MUNICH (AP) — Sam Horsfield and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez shared the lead after the suspended first round of the BMW International Open was completed Friday.

Horsfield had just hit his second shot on to the green on the par-five 18th at Golfclub München Eichenried on Thursday when play was suspended due to the threat of lightning.

Horsfield safely two-putted for birdie to complete a bogey-free, 8-under 64 early Friday morning.

Garcia Rodriguez had been on course to hold the outright lead when he birdied the 13th and 14th holes on Friday to move to 9 under par, but bogeyed the next and eventually matched Horsfield’s 64.

Masahiro Kawamura and Niall Kearney completed rounds of 65 to join Wade Ormsby in a share of third place.

The second round has begun.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-25 18:31 GMT+08:00

