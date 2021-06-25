Alexa
Taiwan think tank sees business climate worsen during pandemic

Taiwan Institute of Economic Research says country should still see 5% growth in 2021

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/25 17:44
Despite current COVID pessimism, the economy should still grow by 5 percent, says TIER 

Despite current COVID pessimism, the economy should still grow by 5 percent, says TIER  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The key sectors of Taiwan’s economy have worsened during the current COVID-19 surge but the country is still on course for 5 percent GDP growth, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台經院) said Friday (June 25).

With the Level 3 alert extended until at least July 12, manufacturing, services and construction all took a hit. However, if the outbreak can be contained and foreign demand keeps up, economic growth will not be affected too badly, UDN reported.

TIER, one of the country’s leading economic think tanks, said that earlier predictions of GDP growth exceeding 6 percent for the year might not be attainable. However, 5 percent would not be a problem.

As services and construction are dependent on the domestic market, both slipped for a second and a third consecutive month, respectively, during May, TIER said. In the services sector, restaurants had to switch to takeout only or close down altogether, with the food and wholesale sectors taking a pessimistic stance about the rest of the year.

The proportion of manufacturers holding a positive outlook for the future had fallen by 3.2 percent to 36.8 percent compared to April. Those feeling pessimistic rose by 5 percent to 12.8 percent, according to the TIER review.

As to inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May reached 2.48 percent, partly because of a low comparison base, but also because of high oil prices, TIER said. It emphasized the need to observe the evolution of prices during the third quarter before reaching a conclusion for all of 2021.
COVID-19
economic climate
TIER
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research
survey
manufacturing sector
services
construction
economic growth
CPI

Updated : 2021-06-25 19:59 GMT+08:00

