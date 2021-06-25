Alexa
Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection grows by 15 more cases

15 employees at wholesale market in Taipei's Zhongshan District test positive for COVID

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/25 18:23
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A COVID-19 cluster infection involving wholesale markets operated by the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corporation (TAPMC, 臺北農產運銷公司) grew by 15 cases on Friday (June 25).

At a press briefing on Friday, Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) announced that 5,022 employees, contractors, and vendors had taken rapid screening tests at fruit and vegetable markets across Greater Taipei. Of these people, 15 received a positive result on a PCR test.

In order to strengthen the implementation of epidemic control measures under Taipei's "Market Project," a task force was established on June 24. This included the adoption of four measures: the swift administration of PCR tests on all employees at the TAPMC's First Fruits & Vegetables Wholesale Market (第一市場) and Huanhe Market (環南市場), the implementation of epidemiological investigations into confirmed cases, the compilation of a list of contacts of cases as soon as possible, and testing and isolation.

Chen stressed that starting on June 20, all employees, contractors, and vendors were tested, including 5,022 from the TAPMC, with 15 testing positive. However, 3,626 people in these groups tested negative for the virus in New Taipei City.

As of June 24, all categories of personnel were required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test before they could enter the markets. They are among the prioritized groups to be vaccinated.

Chen pointed that with the exception of five people who tested positive in the surrounding community, the 15 cases associated with the TAPMC were all tied to the Linpi Market (臨披市場) on Minzu East Road in Taipei's Zhongshan District. In the case of stalls where someone has been confirmed with the virus, Chen said they must suspend operations for 14 days, cooperate with epidemiological investigations, and follow CECC epidemic prevention guidelines.
Taipei
Covid
stall
market

Updated : 2021-06-25 19:59 GMT+08:00

