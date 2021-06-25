Taiwan's 'In Love We Trust' ad wins big prize at Cannes Lions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A commercial titled, "In Love We Trust," from Taiwan's Sinyi Reality was a Grand Prix winner at Cannes Entertainment Lions, a global event for communications and advertising.

Produced by Dentsu McgarryBowen Taiwan and directed by Lo Ging-zim (羅景壬), the touching ad defeated entries from China, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. It is the first time a Taiwan production has taken a major award, according to Dentsu McgarryBowen.

The jury president, Jae Goodman, shared that the clip had made her cry several times. “We are all very surprised that a real estate ad can be so touching.” He also noted the ad was effective in promoting Sinyi Reality and changing the industry’s culture.

The creative agency posted on Facebook that the idea of the seven-minute commercial work centered on "trust." They wanted to encourage people, especially the young, to learn to trust and be daring to pursue what they believe and love.

Lo was quoted by CNA as saying the ad mirrors the lives of local people and has garnered more than 3 million views. "It is a way to record Taiwanese lifestyles. The award shows the stories we like or are touched by can win a nod from the world."