Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's 'In Love We Trust' ad wins big prize at Cannes Lions

Sinyi Reality commercial won over tearful jury at creatives festival with heartfelt story

  129
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/25 17:11
Cannes Entertainment Lions <a href="http://file:///Users/lyla/Downloads/Cannes%20Lions2021_%20Entertainment%20Lions_Winners.pdf" target="_blank">winners</a> featured Taiwan Sinyi Reality’s commercial advertisement titled "In Love We Trust." (Youtube, screen...

Cannes Entertainment Lions winners featured Taiwan Sinyi Reality’s commercial advertisement titled "In Love We Trust." (Youtube, screen...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A commercial titled, "In Love We Trust," from Taiwan's Sinyi Reality was a Grand Prix winner at Cannes Entertainment Lions, a global event for communications and advertising.

Produced by Dentsu McgarryBowen Taiwan and directed by Lo Ging-zim (羅景壬), the touching ad defeated entries from China, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. It is the first time a Taiwan production has taken a major award, according to Dentsu McgarryBowen.

The jury president, Jae Goodman, shared that the clip had made her cry several times. “We are all very surprised that a real estate ad can be so touching.” He also noted the ad was effective in promoting Sinyi Reality and changing the industry’s culture.

The creative agency posted on Facebook that the idea of the seven-minute commercial work centered on "trust." They wanted to encourage people, especially the young, to learn to trust and be daring to pursue what they believe and love.

Lo was quoted by CNA as saying the ad mirrors the lives of local people and has garnered more than 3 million views. "It is a way to record Taiwanese lifestyles. The award shows the stories we like or are touched by can win a nod from the world."

Sinyi Reality
ad
commercial
In Love We Trust
Cannes

RELATED ARTICLES

AmCham announces 2021 Taiwan White Paper
AmCham announces 2021 Taiwan White Paper
2021/06/23 19:24
EXCLUSIVE Google’s adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end -sources
EXCLUSIVE Google’s adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end -sources
2021/06/19 09:26
Taiwan LGBT movie to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Taiwan LGBT movie to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
2021/06/04 12:46
Taiwan amends law protecting sailors from pirates
Taiwan amends law protecting sailors from pirates
2021/04/13 20:10
Taiwan’s Cathay United Bank opens branch in Myanmar
Taiwan’s Cathay United Bank opens branch in Myanmar
2021/01/07 16:58

Updated : 2021-06-25 18:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30