Japan, US kick off largest annual military exercise

Orient Shield enhances interoperability of Japanese, American forces

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/25 16:36
U.S. Army 40th Infantry Division Commander Laura Yeager (Facebook, Orient Shield photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The largest annual bilateral military exercise between the U.S. and Japan, Orient Shield, got underway on Thursday (June 24).

This year’s training event, concluding July 11, is the 36th iteration of the exercise that aims to “enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations,” according to the Orient Shield Facebook page. Japan Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi tweeted that approximately 3,000 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) troops will participate in the drills alongside soldiers from the U.S. Army 40th Infantry Division and U.S. Army-Japan.

Kishi said that since Japan's security environment has deteriorated, it is imperative to bolster cooperation between the JGSDF and the U.S. military. He added that he hopes to further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, Newtalk cited him as saying.

An opening ceremony was held Thursday, during which 40th Infantry Division Commander Major General Laura Yeager, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army Commander Lieutenant General Nozawa Shin, and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for National Security Affairs Kihara Minoru delivered opening remarks, Orient Shield’s Facebook said.

Orient Shield first began in 1985 and is co-hosted by the JGSDF and the U.S. Army Pacific Command.
