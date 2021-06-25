AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians hold candles to celebrate the festival of Senay Mikael, or the Feast of St. Michael, as they listen to a sermon at St. M... Ethiopian Orthodox Christians hold candles to celebrate the festival of Senay Mikael, or the Feast of St. Michael, as they listen to a sermon at St. Michael church in the Intoto neighborhood on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Saturday, June 19, 2021. As well as celebrating the festival, the priests prayed for peace in the country and in the upcoming election which is due to take place on Monday. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)