Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 14:57
Lava flows from the erupting crater of Mt. Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, framing the church of S. Maria della Provvidenza, in Zafferana Etnea...
A member of security stands guard as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, background, speak together a...
Italy's Andrea Belotti reaches for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales, at the Rome Olympic stadiu...
Germany's Matthias Ginter, left, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match betwee...
Ethiopians queue on chairs in the street as they wait to cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethi...
Ethiopian official checks voting card of a voter before he casts his vote in the general election in his home town of Beshasha, in the Oromia region o...
Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny fails to make a save during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Sweden and Poland at Saint P...
Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, in London, Friday, Jun...
Italian players celebrate their second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic stadiu...
Scotland's Callum McGregor is celebrated by Scotland's Andrew Robertson, right, after scoring during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match b...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, ...
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians hold candles to celebrate the festival of Senay Mikael, or the Feast of St. Michael, as they listen to a sermon at St. M...
People stand around a bonfire during a celebration of Saint John's Day and Summer solstice at the small town of Kernave, some 35km (74,5 miles) northw...
Pope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with his mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San ...

Lava flows from the erupting crater of Mt. Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, framing the church of S. Maria della Provvidenza, in Zafferana Etnea...

A member of security stands guard as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, background, speak together a...

Italy's Andrea Belotti reaches for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales, at the Rome Olympic stadiu...

Germany's Matthias Ginter, left, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match betwee...

Ethiopians queue on chairs in the street as they wait to cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethi...

Ethiopian official checks voting card of a voter before he casts his vote in the general election in his home town of Beshasha, in the Oromia region o...

Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny fails to make a save during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Sweden and Poland at Saint P...

Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, in London, Friday, Jun...

Italian players celebrate their second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic stadiu...

Scotland's Callum McGregor is celebrated by Scotland's Andrew Robertson, right, after scoring during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match b...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, ...

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians hold candles to celebrate the festival of Senay Mikael, or the Feast of St. Michael, as they listen to a sermon at St. M...

People stand around a bonfire during a celebration of Saint John's Day and Summer solstice at the small town of Kernave, some 35km (74,5 miles) northw...

Pope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with his mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San ...

JUNE 18-24, 2021

From an erupting crater of Mount Etna to Ethiopia’s general election, Pope Francis meeting Spider-Man, an Ethiopian Orthodox Christian festival and the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP International Editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-06-25 16:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan