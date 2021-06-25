Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 15:00
THROUGH JUNE 24

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Doncic, DAL 7 96 27 250 35.7
Durant, BKN 12 145 88 411 34.3
Lillard, POR 6 62 47 206 34.3
Mitchell, UTA 10 105 63 323 32.3
Tatum, BOS 5 47 45 153 30.6
Young, ATL 13 128 103 397 30.5
Morant, MEM 5 55 31 151 30.2
Beal, WAS 5 56 31 150 30.0
Jokic, DEN 10 116 46 298 29.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL 12 143 56 351 29.3
Embiid, PHI 11 101 91 309 28.1
Booker, PHO 13 120 86 354 27.2
George, LAC 16 139 102 426 26.6
Brooks, MEM 5 50 21 129 25.8
James, LAL 6 54 14 140 23.3
Irving, BKN 9 77 26 204 22.7
Middleton, MIL 12 95 51 271 22.6
Harris, PHI 12 105 35 261 21.8
McCollum, POR 6 50 10 124 20.7
Harden, BKN 9 51 56 182 20.2

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gafford, WAS 22 26 .846
Gobert, UTA 60 81 .741
Ayton, PHO 99 137 .723
Simmons, PHI 59 95 .621
Hachimura, WAS 29 47 .617
Capela, ATL 62 101 .614
Thompson, BOS 20 34 .588
Curry, PHI 85 147 .578
Leonard, LAC 122 213 .573
Valanciunas, MEM 33 58 .569

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Westbrook, WAS 5 59 11.8
Young, ATL 13 136 10.5
Doncic, DAL 7 72 10.3
Lillard, POR 6 61 10.2
Paul, PHO 11 99 9.0
Simmons, PHI 12 106 8.8
Harden, BKN 9 77 8.6
Morant, MEM 5 41 8.2
James, LAL 6 48 8.0
Holiday, MIL 12 93 7.8

Updated : 2021-06-25 16:55 GMT+08:00

