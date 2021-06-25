THROUGH JUNE 24
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic, DAL
|7
|96
|27
|250
|35.7
|Durant, BKN
|12
|145
|88
|411
|34.3
|Lillard, POR
|6
|62
|47
|206
|34.3
|Mitchell, UTA
|10
|105
|63
|323
|32.3
|Tatum, BOS
|5
|47
|45
|153
|30.6
|Young, ATL
|13
|128
|103
|397
|30.5
|Morant, MEM
|5
|55
|31
|151
|30.2
|Beal, WAS
|5
|56
|31
|150
|30.0
|Jokic, DEN
|10
|116
|46
|298
|29.8
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|12
|143
|56
|351
|29.3
|Embiid, PHI
|11
|101
|91
|309
|28.1
|Booker, PHO
|13
|120
|86
|354
|27.2
|George, LAC
|16
|139
|102
|426
|26.6
|Brooks, MEM
|5
|50
|21
|129
|25.8
|James, LAL
|6
|54
|14
|140
|23.3
|Irving, BKN
|9
|77
|26
|204
|22.7
|Middleton, MIL
|12
|95
|51
|271
|22.6
|Harris, PHI
|12
|105
|35
|261
|21.8
|McCollum, POR
|6
|50
|10
|124
|20.7
|Harden, BKN
|9
|51
|56
|182
|20.2
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gafford, WAS
|22
|26
|.846
|Gobert, UTA
|60
|81
|.741
|Ayton, PHO
|99
|137
|.723
|Simmons, PHI
|59
|95
|.621
|Hachimura, WAS
|29
|47
|.617
|Capela, ATL
|62
|101
|.614
|Thompson, BOS
|20
|34
|.588
|Curry, PHI
|85
|147
|.578
|Leonard, LAC
|122
|213
|.573
|Valanciunas, MEM
|33
|58
|.569
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, WAS
|5
|59
|11.8
|Young, ATL
|13
|136
|10.5
|Doncic, DAL
|7
|72
|10.3
|Lillard, POR
|6
|61
|10.2
|Paul, PHO
|11
|99
|9.0
|Simmons, PHI
|12
|106
|8.8
|Harden, BKN
|9
|77
|8.6
|Morant, MEM
|5
|41
|8.2
|James, LAL
|6
|48
|8.0
|Holiday, MIL
|12
|93
|7.8