Taiwan Coast Guard takes early delivery of patrol vessel to protect east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Friday (June 25) took delivery of its Cheng Kung offshore patrol vessel four months early to protect fishermen off Taiwan's east coast.

The Anping-class catamaran had been scheduled for delivery in October, but cooperation between the CGA and Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Co. allowed for speedier completion, CNA reported.

The Cheng Kung is the second in a series of 12 Anping-class vessels ordered by the CGA for delivery by the end of 2026. Its crew has already been trained to operate the ship, but live use of its weapons systems still need to be conducted at sea, officials said.

The main function will be to protect fishing vessels and Taiwan’s territorial waters along its east coast, and it is equipped with rescue boats and a water cannon with a reach of 120 meters. The ship’s maximum speed exceeds 44 knots (81 kph), according to the CNA report.

The handover ceremony in Kaohsiung was low-key to comply with COVID-19 restrictions against outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.