TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — The defending rugby sevens Olympic gold medalists had winning starts Friday at the Oceania tournament.

Men's champions Fiji beat Australia 26-14 and the 2016 Rio gold medalists Australia defeated Fiji 31-10 on the first day of a three day tournament.

In other opening matches, the New Zealand women's side easily beat Oceania 51-0 while the New Zealand men defeated Oceania 27-5.

