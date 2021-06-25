Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei City Government guard tests positive for COVID

Spokeswoman says guard did not come into contact with Mayor Ko Wen-je

  123
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/25 14:50
The Taipei City Government building (Wikipedia photo) 

The Taipei City Government building (Wikipedia photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A guard working inside the Taipei City Government building has tested positive for COVID-19, but did not come into contact with Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) recently, reports said Friday (June 25).

A member of Taipei City Council had warned the guard may have worked on the building’s 11th floor and come into contact with Ko and other senior city government members, CNA reported.

However, a city spokeswoman said the guard, whose test results were announced on June 20, had possibly been infected during a visit to the hospital where his father was being cared for. However, he had not worked at the city government building just before or after the visit.

A total of 10 colleagues and three relatives had tested negative for the coronavirus, while the location had been disinfected. After the end of their quarantine period on July 2-3, they would have a second PCR test.

Of the tens of thousands of city employees, more than 100 have tested positive for COVID since the start of the pandemic. However, they were all handled according to procedures, allowing city services to function as usual, the spokeswoman said.
COVID-19
local cases
infection
Taipei City Government
Ko Wen-je

RELATED ARTICLES

Ideas sought to distribute puff cookies from Taiwan in Lithuania
Ideas sought to distribute puff cookies from Taiwan in Lithuania
2021/06/24 19:08
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
Migrant workers deal with relocation chaos in Taiwan's Miaoli
2021/06/24 18:14
Taiwan's Central Bank doubles COVID relief loan ceiling for small businesses
Taiwan's Central Bank doubles COVID relief loan ceiling for small businesses
2021/06/24 18:00
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses
Overseas foundations offer to help Taiwan buy 50 million COVID doses
2021/06/24 16:30
Taiwanese warned not to put masks on pets
Taiwanese warned not to put masks on pets
2021/06/24 16:13

Updated : 2021-06-25 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan