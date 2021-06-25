Taipei City Government guard tests positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A guard working inside the Taipei City Government building has tested positive for COVID-19, but did not come into contact with Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) recently, reports said Friday (June 25).

A member of Taipei City Council had warned the guard may have worked on the building’s 11th floor and come into contact with Ko and other senior city government members, CNA reported.

However, a city spokeswoman said the guard, whose test results were announced on June 20, had possibly been infected during a visit to the hospital where his father was being cared for. However, he had not worked at the city government building just before or after the visit.

A total of 10 colleagues and three relatives had tested negative for the coronavirus, while the location had been disinfected. After the end of their quarantine period on July 2-3, they would have a second PCR test.

Of the tens of thousands of city employees, more than 100 have tested positive for COVID since the start of the pandemic. However, they were all handled according to procedures, allowing city services to function as usual, the spokeswoman said.