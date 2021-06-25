France greenlights non-essential travel for Taiwan nationals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has included Taiwan on its list of nations approved for non-essential travel.

The ministry said that Taiwanese entering the European country are not subject to any health measures if they are vaccinated for COVID. However, if they have been vaccinated, they must present the negative result of a PCR test or antibody test conducted 72 hours before their flight, Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan’s France envoy Wu Chih-chung (吳志中) said that Taiwanese who come to France are being regarded as EU residents and can move freely throughout the country without being vaccinated.

The EU on June 18 added Taiwan to its list of COVID-safe countries, allowing Taiwanese tourists to travel throughout the region. However, entry regulations differ from nation to nation.

The same day, the German Institute Taipei said that from June 20, Taiwanese entering Germany by air must provide a negative COVID-19 test result, a coronavirus recovery certificate, or a vaccination certificate.

Meanwhile, the Dutch government announced on June 22 that travelers from low-risk countries, including Taiwan and the U.S., are not required to undergo quarantine and do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test result effective June 24.