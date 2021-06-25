Taiwan Air Force buys 96 Sarbe personal locator beacons from France

The Air Force wants to equip more of its pilots with modern personal locator beacons The Air Force wants to equip more of its pilots with modern personal locator beacons (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Air Force has budgeted NT$40.37 million (US$1.44 million) to buy Sarbe 6-406G personal locator beacons from France in order to save pilots faster after a crash, reports said Friday (June 25).

As the Air Force is upgrading its F-16 fighter jets and procuring more new aircraft, it has ordered an additional 96 sets of the location systems from French manufacturer Orolia, the Liberty Times reported. The beacons can help rescue teams locate the site of an aircraft after a crash or disappearance and find survivors.

The purchase will be made through the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), with delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

After a crash in 2015, lawmakers accused the Air Force of using outdated PRC-90 survival radio sets from the Vietnam War. While the military rejected allegations the equipment was no longer useful, it went on to order its first Sarbe 6-406G beacons, providing 70 sets to pilots of the AT-3 jet trainer in September 2015, the Liberty Times reported.