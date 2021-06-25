Alexa
Cooper has career-high 26 points, Sparks beat Mystics 89-82

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 12:54
Los Angeles Sparks center Amanda Zahui B (1) signals after making a three-point basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Was...
Los Angeles Sparks forward Karlie Samuelson, right, is defended by Washington Mystics forward Theresa Plaisance (55) during the first half of a WNBA b...
Washington Mystics center Tina Charles (31) is defended by Los Angeles Sparks center Amanda Zahui B during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Th...
Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, top, shoots over Los Angeles Sparks forward Nia Coffey (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thu...
Washington Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell, left, dribbles next to Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball ...
Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, left, is defended by Los Angeles Sparks guard Te'a Cooper during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thurs...
Washington Mystics center Tina Charles (31) shoots between two Los Angeles Sparks defenders during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, ...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis attends a WNBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics Thursday, June 24, 2...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored a career-high 26 points, Amanda Zahui B. added 17 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 89-82 on Thursday night.

Cooper’s steal and fast-break layup extended Los Angeles’ lead to 84-80 with 1:25 left. Zahui B. sealed it by blocking Tina Charles’ 3-point attempt in the corner with 33.9 seconds left.

Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Karlie Samuelson added 13 for Los Angeles (6-7). The Sparks got 53 points off their bench, while Washington had eight.

Leilani Mitchell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Washington (7-7), which only played seven because of injuries. Charles had 25 points and 10 rebounds — ending her two-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was in attendance.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-25 13:52 GMT+08:00

