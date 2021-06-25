Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/25 12:04
Family members embrace during the 8th annual "Hugs not Walls" event on the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The event al...
Aymara Indigenous exit a ceremony after receiving the first rays of sunlight in a New Year's ritual in the ancient city of Tiwanaku, Bolivia, early Mo...
Revelers dance during the "Inti Raymi," or Sun Festival celebrations, despite restrictions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Cotacachi,...
Indigenous armed with bows and arrows clash with police during a protest opposing a proposed bill the Indigenous protesters say would limit recognitio...
Enthusiasts practice yoga to mark International Yoga Day, on the rooftop of ARA Yoga Caracas Studio in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP ...
Displaced Haitians eat in a shelter for refugees, after armed gangs set their homes on fire in Port au Prince, Haiti, Thursday, June 24, 2021.Insecuri...
A medical worker attends to a COVID-19 patient in the ICU of the General Hospital in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Bolivia is experiencin...
Former Colombian presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, who was abducted by the rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, while she was...
A cemetery worker cremates the remains of a man who died from the new coronavirus, at the crematorium of Zipaquira's Park Cemetery in Zipaquira, Colom...
A member of the Bolivarian militia who is reflected in a puddle of water, attends a ceremony marking the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo, ...
A child shovels dirt over a tree seedling planted with the remains of a family member who died from complications related to COVID-19, on a hill in th...

June 18 - 24, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City.

