Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan to donate 1 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan

Batch of 1 million AstraZeneca jabs from Japan set to arrive in mid-July

  514
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/25 12:42
Taiwanese and Japanese flags (Getty Images)

Taiwanese and Japanese flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan announced Friday (June 25) that it will donate 1 million more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan.

At a press briefing on Friday morning, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu stated that Japan will deliver 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan by mid-July, reported Nikkei Asia. This is the second batch Japan has donated to Taiwan, with 1.24 million doses being sent on June 4.

Motegi said that the Japanese government has also decided to provide Vietnam with 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in July. He also announced plans to send 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

In addition, Japan will be providing 11 million doses of the vaccine to countries in Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia, and the Pacific through COVAX, also beginning in the middle of next month.

During a press conference on May 28, Motegi pointed out that Taiwan had provided much aid during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. He said Japan is seeking to reciprocate the help now that Taiwan is facing a shortage of vaccines.

The Japanese government signed a contract with AstraZeneca PLC for 120 million doses this year and approved the vaccine last month. However, there are currently no plans for it to be used in the country, and the 194 million doses from Pfizer and 50 million from Moderna that Japan has purchased are already more than enough for its population to achieve herd immunity.
Covid vaccines
Covid vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Japan-Taiwan ties
Taiwan Japan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Ideas sought to distribute puff cookies from Taiwan in Lithuania
Ideas sought to distribute puff cookies from Taiwan in Lithuania
2021/06/24 19:08
Taiwanese thank Lithuania for vaccines, vow to buy its products
Taiwanese thank Lithuania for vaccines, vow to buy its products
2021/06/24 15:51
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
2021/06/23 19:01
Guam opening up to Taiwan's vaccine tourists
Guam opening up to Taiwan's vaccine tourists
2021/06/22 19:23
Taiwan adds more at-risk professions to vaccine priority list
Taiwan adds more at-risk professions to vaccine priority list
2021/06/22 17:41

Updated : 2021-06-25 13:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Video show family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video show family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan