Taiwan Strait tensions threaten Japan's national security

Japan Defense Minister, Kishi Nobuo (left) and President Tsai Ing-wen during visit to Taiwan in January 2020. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo said Thursday (June 24) that Taiwan’s security is directly linked to Japan’s security.

“The peace and stability of Taiwan are directly connected to Japan and we are closely monitoring ties between China and Taiwan, as well as Chinese military activity,” Kishi said in an interview with Bloomberg.

He added that China’s military activities in the Taiwan Strait have increased cross-strait tensions and become a threat to Japan. “As China strengthens its military, its balance with Taiwan is tipping heavily to the Chinese side.”

The defense minister also said “China is continuously increasing its defense spending at a high rate, with a lack of transparency.”

Last week, Beijing dispatched 28 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, which was the largest number of sorties in a single day since last September. This incident demonstrates just how severe the situation in the strait is.

In April, Kishi was quoted by Fuji News Network as saying that if Taiwan “turns red,” regional dynamics could radically change, and Japan must prepare for that.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden on April 16 stressed the importance of peacefully resolving Taiwan Strait issues in a joint statement. At the same time, Japan vowed to boost its national defense.