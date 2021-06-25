Alexa
Schwarber's 11th, 12th HRs in 13 games lifts Nationals

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 11:10
Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds first base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game on Th...
Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates a solo home run with teammates in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball ga...
Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates a solo home run with teammates in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball ga...
Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) and second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrate a victory over the Miami Marlins in a baseball g...
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) shares a hug with his fellow outfielders after defeating the Miami Marlins a baseball game on Thursda...
Washington Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro (13) laughs as he catches a pop fly during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Ma...
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Wander Suero (51) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursda...
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Justin Miller (60) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thurs...
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Dylan Floro (36) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday...
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) runs to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on T...

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, raising his season total to 21 by hitting 12 in his past 13 games, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 Thursday night for their 10th win in 11 games.

Schwarber led off the first pulling a hanging curveball from Cody Poteet (2-3) to right for his fifth leadoff home run this season.

Josh Harrison singled with one out in the second, Victor Robles walked, and with two outs Schwarber sent a 0-2 fastball over the wall in center for a 4-0 lead.

Schwarber became the first player in major league history to homer 11 times in a 13-game span from the No. 1 slot in the batting order, according to STATS. He became the fourth player with eight home runs and 15 RBIs in a five-game span, joining Shawn Green, Manny Ramirez and Frank Howard.

Juan Soto added the first of his two RBI doubles later in the inning.

Joe Ross (4-7) allowed four hits in seven scoreless inning, helping Washington extend its winning streak to five.

Poteet gave up five runs, six hits and four walks in three innings. The 26-year-old rookie right-hander is 0-3 in his last four starts after going 2-0 in his first three big league outings.

Miami has lost four straight, scoring five runs during the slide.

Jazz Chisholm hit a three-run homer in the eighth against Justin Miller, Chisholm’s ninth homer and first since June 10.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

Before the national anthem, there was a moment of silence for the victims of the condo building that collapsed Thursday in Surfside, Florida. The coastal town adjacent to Miami Beach is 13 miles from the Marlins stadium.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck strain) has been throwing from 150 feet with increased intensity but there is no timetable on when he might throw from a mound.

Marlins: RHP Jordan Holloway (groin) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Jon Lester (1-2, 3.96) will start the second game of the series Friday night.

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (3-4, 2.86) starts Friday after pitching seven shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs on June 19.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-25 12:21 GMT+08:00

