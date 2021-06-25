Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/25 09:33
Last issue of Apple Daily arrive at a newspaper booth in Hong Kong, early Thursday, June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper wil...
A girl looks out through a hole in the wall of her house as a health worker prepares for COVID-19 testing in Jamsoti village, Uttar Pradesh state, Ind...
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and a child stand near a Communist Party's flag on display at an exhibition pro...
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Members of the Tibetan Buddhist faithful pay their respects at a holy site at the base of the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomo...
People against the July opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, gather to protest around the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during a demonstration...
Residents gather to watch firework rehearsals ahead of the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing on ...
Workers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus remove lanterns following Buddha's birthday celebrations at the Chogy...
A priest performs exorcism on a Hindu devotee on the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, during G...

June 18-24, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Updated : 2021-06-25 10:46 GMT+08:00

