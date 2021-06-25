Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sky rout Liberty for franchise-record 7th win a row

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/25 09:25
Sky rout Liberty for franchise-record 7th win a row

NEW YORK (AP) — Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-68 on Thursday night for their franchise-record seventh consecutive victory.

Candace Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and nine assists for Chicago (9-7), which also routed New York on Tuesday night. The Sky won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 16 points fort New York (7-8). Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb each had 14.

WINGS 89, FEVER 64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 14 points and Dallas handed Indiana its 11th straight loss.

Allisha Gray scored 13 points, rookie Charli Collier added a season-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Moriah Jefferson each had 10 points for Dallas (7-8).

Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 of her 24 points in the third quarter for Indiana (1-15).

Updated : 2021-06-25 10:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Video show family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video show family booted out of seats after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan to extend COVID relief to 27,000 foreign residents in need
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan