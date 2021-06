Dallas hands Indiana 11th straight loss, 89-64

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) has her shot block by Dallas Wings' Moriah Jefferson (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday... Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) has her shot block by Dallas Wings' Moriah Jefferson (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Jantel Lavender (14) shoots over Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2... Indiana Fever's Jantel Lavender (14) shoots over Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson (3) puts up a shot against Dallas Wings' Charli Collier (35) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursd... Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson (3) puts up a shot against Dallas Wings' Charli Collier (35) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Teaira McCowan (15) shoots over Dallas Wings' Bella Alarie (32) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 20... Indiana Fever's Teaira McCowan (15) shoots over Dallas Wings' Bella Alarie (32) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Jessica Breland (51) shoots over Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2... Indiana Fever's Jessica Breland (51) shoots over Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Fever's Lindsay Allen (12) is defended by Dallas Wings' Tyasha Harris (52) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24,... Indiana Fever's Lindsay Allen (12) is defended by Dallas Wings' Tyasha Harris (52) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Dallas Wings' Moriah Jefferson (4) is defended by Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, Ju... Dallas Wings' Moriah Jefferson (4) is defended by Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Dallas Wings' Allisha Gray (15) shoots over Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24,... Dallas Wings' Allisha Gray (15) shoots over Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Dallas Wings' Isabelle Harrison (20) shorts over Indiana Fever's Lauren Cox (13) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, ... Dallas Wings' Isabelle Harrison (20) shorts over Indiana Fever's Lauren Cox (13) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally (0) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Jantel Lavender (14) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thur... Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally (0) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Jantel Lavender (14) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 14 points and the Dallas Wings beat Indiana 89-64 on Thursday night for the Fever's 11th straight loss.

Allisha Gray scored 13 points, rookie Charli Collier added a season-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Moriah Jefferson each had 10 points for Dallas (7-8). Gray made all five of her free-throw attempts to help Dallas go 17 for 17.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 of her 24 points in the third quarter for Indiana (1-15). Jantel Lavender added 14 points and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Indiana was 10-of-39 shooting (25.6%) in the first half, and finished at 35.4%.

Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw was in attendance with Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey to see former Irish stars Ogunbowale and Mabrey.

