The Latest in Memory Technology Trends from TechInsights and Jeongdong Choe

By News Direct, Media OutReach
2021/06/25 03:35

Ottawa, ON - News Direct - 25 June 2021 - TechInsights announces that Dr. Jeongdong Choe will be presenting a webinar titled: Memory Technology Highlights from TechInsights 2021. Two broadcasts are scheduled for June 29 th ; the first at 6am UTC, and the second at 3pm UTC.

Due to strong - and growing - demands for memory chips from the storage, mobile, and AIOT markets, major memory players are striving to increase density and performance, reduce manufacturing cost, and develop new and innovative technologies for each generation. TechInsights has been tracking down and digging into them, including technology trends and innovative process and design changes on DRAM, NAND Flash, and emerging memory devices such as STT-MRAM, ReRAM, FeRAM and 3D XPoint Memory.

Dr. Jeongdong Choe, one of the world's foremost experts on advanced memory technology devices, will provide an overview of the latest developments from Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix, Western Digital, KIOXIA, YMTC, Intel, Sony, and others.

With so much disruptive technology entering the market in recent days - for example, the 112L Kioxia/WD NAND Flash, the 2nd Gen Intel X-Point die, and the Micron Z41C die (1st sub-15 nm DRAM) - this is sure to be a well-attended event.

About Us

TechInsights - Global Leader in Technical Intelligence and Intellectual Property

TechInsights maintains the world's largest database of semiconductor and advanced technology analysis and are dedicated to building the content platform for the semiconductor industry. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and enable business leaders to make highly informed, fact-based IP and technology investment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, with offices in the United States, Poland, and Japan. For more information about TechInsights, visit the website.

Updated : 2021-06-25 09:16 GMT+08:00

