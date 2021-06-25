Alexa
Trump rally song plays briefly at Biden North Carolina event

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 08:14
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A song heard at every Donald Trump campaign rally blared at least twice at the close of a North Carolina event featuring President Joe Biden.

Biden had just finished urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and had left the stage when “You Can't Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones blared over the loudspeakers at the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh.

Biden had made the same point earlier Thursday when he announced that he and a group of Democratic and Republican senators had finally agreed on an infrastructure deal. His message then: compromise means no one gets everything they want.

The music blasted his point home, before someone may have realized the goof and switched to “Don't Stop Believin'” by Journey.

But the Rolling Stones hit was heard again as Biden proceeded to shake hands and smile for selfies with people along a rope line — something the famously tactile politician hadn't done since before the pandemic.

