Judge, Sánchez, Voit homer as Yankees rout Royals 8-1

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/25 07:17
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, right, leaps with second baseman Rougned Odor (18) after the Yankees 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Roya...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak, left foreground, looks down at the mound after allowing a three-run home run to New York Yankees Ga...

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-1 Thursday for their first blowout victory in a month.

Judge hit a solo shot in the first, Luke Voit had another in the third off Brad Keller (6-8) and Sánchez blew open the game with a three-run drive in the sixth.

Jameson Taillon (2-4) ended an eight-start winless streak, allowing a run, five hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

New York has won seven of nine.

ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chris Bassitt (8-2) won his eighth consecutive decision, allowing five singles in seven innings for a series split.

Jed Lowrie drove in runs with a single and a no-doubt home run.

Lowrie’s RBI single in the first was already the fourth hit for the A’s, and put them up 3-0 against left-hander Kolby Allard (2-3). Ramón Laureano had an RBI double and another run scored on a groundout.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-25 09:15 GMT+08:00

