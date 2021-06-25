Uruguay beats Bolivia 2-0, advances to Copa America knockout

Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe stops a ball during a Copa America soccer match against Uruguay at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June ... Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe stops a ball during a Copa America soccer match against Uruguay at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, left, stops an attempt on goal by Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta during a Copa America soccer match at Arena Pant... Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, left, stops an attempt on goal by Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta during a Copa America soccer match at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur, left, fights for the ball with Bolivia's Henry Vaca during a Copa America soccer match at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazi... Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur, left, fights for the ball with Bolivia's Henry Vaca during a Copa America soccer match at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, center, heads the ball during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, Jun... Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, center, heads the ball during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Uruguay's Luis Suarez looks on during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Ph... Uruguay's Luis Suarez looks on during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Uruguay's Luis Suarez, front, fights for the ball with Bolivia's Adrian Jusino during a Copa America soccer match at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil,... Uruguay's Luis Suarez, front, fights for the ball with Bolivia's Adrian Jusino during a Copa America soccer match at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Bolivia during a Copa America soccer match at Aren... Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Bolivia during a Copa America soccer match at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his head during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. ... Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his head during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Uruguay's Diego Godin grimaces in pain after being fouled during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thur... Uruguay's Diego Godin grimaces in pain after being fouled during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani gestures during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP... Uruguay's Edinson Cavani gestures during a Copa America soccer match against Bolivia at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0 on Thursday to secure its spot in the Copa America knockout stage. It was the first victory for the Uruguayans after three matches in the tournament.

Bolivia, which could have jumped ahead of Uruguay on the table, now has a slim chance of advancing.

Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, one of the best players of the match, opened the scoring with an own goal in the 40th minute.

Edinson Cavani doubled the Uruguayan lead from short range in the 79th minute at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba. It was the veteran striker's first goal for Uruguay since November.

Argentina leads Group A with seven points, followed by Chile with five. Uruguay has four, Paraguay three and Bolivia none.

Uruguay will end its group stage campaign on Monday against Paraguay in a match that could decide which team faces defending champions and favorites Brazil in the quarterfinals.

“We have to think about winning, not about choosing rivals,” Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta said. “We created a lot of opportunities, we missed some that were very clear, but this gives us confidence. We never stopped believing in this squad.”

Bolivia will play against Argentina on the same day, needing a win against Lionel Messi's team and a Paraguayan defeat to have any chance of going through.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports