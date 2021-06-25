Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alternate helmets returning to NFL in '22 after 9-year pause

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 06:38
Alternate helmets returning to NFL in '22 after 9-year pause

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is bringing back alternate helmets in 2022, ending a nine-year hiatus that started because of concerns about player safety.

The league wrote to clubs in a memo dated Thursday that it must be notified of plans to use alternate helmets by July 31 even though they won't be used for another year. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

The use of a second helmet was dropped in 2013 over concerns that wearing more than one helmet might not be safe for players. As those concerns have eased, clubs have lobbied for a second helmet because options for alternate jerseys were expanded in 2018, the league said.

The second helmet can only be worn only with so-called classic, alternate or color rush jerseys, and all players must be fitted for both helmets before training camp, the league wrote in the memo.

The primary and alternate helmets must be the same make, model and size. The alternate helmets must be worn in practice the week of the game they will be used, if not before.

The NFL began allowing throwback uniforms to commemorate its 75th season in 1994. They gained popularity through the years before the limit of one helmet made alternate uniforms less enticing because of the difficulty matching the base color of the primary helmet.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-06-25 07:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to July 12
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Video shows family booted out of business class after Taiwanese tycoon books cabin
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Taiwan reports 104 local COVID cases, 24 deaths
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Photo of the Day: Water level reaches top frog at Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Taiwan reports 129 local COVID cases, 6 deaths
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Refusal to pay pandemic fine leads to NT$300,000 bank deduction for central Taiwan man
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Taiwan CECC mulling opening up 'vaccine leftovers' to people over 30
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days, though still no deaths attributed to vaccines in Taiwan
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China
A sneak peak at Joe Biden's plan to isolate China