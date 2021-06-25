Need to breastfeed could block Canadian's path to Olympics

FILE- In this July 29, 2016, file photo, Canada's Kim Gaucher watches during a break in the second half of a women's exhibition basketball game in Bri... FILE- In this July 29, 2016, file photo, Canada's Kim Gaucher watches during a break in the second half of a women's exhibition basketball game in Bridgeport, Conn. Gaucher say she is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.” COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month. She says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.” The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month. In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.