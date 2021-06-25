Alexa
Need to breastfeed could block Canadian's path to Olympics

By Associated Press
2021/06/25 05:00
FILE- In this July 29, 2016, file photo, Canada's Kim Gaucher watches during a break in the second half of a women's exhibition basketball game in Bri...

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month. In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.

Updated : 2021-06-25 06:17 GMT+08:00

